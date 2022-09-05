Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.20 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Aroundtown Trading Up 3.1 %

ETR:AT1 opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €3.12 and its 200-day moving average is €4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of €6.57 ($6.70). The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

