Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

