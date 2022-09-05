ASD Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ASD has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134072 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022256 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.