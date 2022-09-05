Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Position Reduced by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,921,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.