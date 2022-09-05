AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

