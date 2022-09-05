AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.