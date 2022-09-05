Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.41 and a beta of 0.95.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.