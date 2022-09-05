Atika Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 399,312 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of CarParts.com worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 722,888 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CarParts.com by 515.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,047 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 2.39.

StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

