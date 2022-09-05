Atika Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises about 1.8% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.00. 13,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.79. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

