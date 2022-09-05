Atika Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Dutch Bros worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.95. 20,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,720. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,125 shares of company stock worth $9,883,688. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

