Atika Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.60. 17,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

