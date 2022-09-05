Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Lifted by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises 2.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $114.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

