Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

