AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,980,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 648,234 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of AT&T worth $1,275,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. 1,915,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,930,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

