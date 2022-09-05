Audius Market Cap Reaches $243.29 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Audius has a market cap of $243.29 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132430 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022159 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.