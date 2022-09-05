Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NYSE ALV opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

