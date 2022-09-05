Axe One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Axe has a market cap of $59,341.68 and $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

