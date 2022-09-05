Babylons (BABI) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Babylons (BABI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Babylons has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Babylons has a market cap of $543,748.40 and approximately $29,041.00 worth of Babylons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Babylons coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
Babylons Profile
Babylons’ official Twitter account is @BabylonsNFT.
