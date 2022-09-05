Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 483 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.20. 41,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

