Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 345,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,790. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

