Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $242.37. 158,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

