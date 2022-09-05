Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $425,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after buying an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AZN stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 542,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

