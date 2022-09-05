Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $123.89. 38,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

