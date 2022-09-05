Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 132,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 224,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

