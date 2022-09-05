Banco de Sabadell S.A Makes New $742,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 958,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,607,000 after purchasing an additional 726,076 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 457,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

SLB traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $38.07. 769,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,642,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.