Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 832 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BLK stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $658.06. 21,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.91. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

