Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 417,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

