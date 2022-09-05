Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

