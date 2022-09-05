Berry Data Price Tops $0.0939 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $187,890.96 and approximately $22,163.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030571 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00042195 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083286 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data (BRY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

