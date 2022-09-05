Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.57 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

