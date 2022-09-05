BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Tops $0.0059

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $320,292.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

