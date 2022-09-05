Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $15.63 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for 6.2% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned about 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in American Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,199. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.08.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.