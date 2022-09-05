Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

VRSK traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.77. 12,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,475. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.