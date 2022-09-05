Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 2.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

IQVIA stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

