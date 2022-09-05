Bison Wealth LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Hovde Group decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.31 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.30%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.