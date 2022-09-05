Bison Wealth LLC Buys 277 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $342.15 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

