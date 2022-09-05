Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10,885.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $100.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

