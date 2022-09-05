Bloom (BLT) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (BLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloom has a market cap of $3.98 million and $560.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004427 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036620 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133598 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022279 BTC.
Bloom Profile
Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bloom Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
