Bloom (BLT) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (BLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloom has a market cap of $3.98 million and $560.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bloom Profile

Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

