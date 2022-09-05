Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
