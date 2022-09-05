Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 267.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

