BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 386,501 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,501 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.39% of Franco-Nevada worth $120,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.59. The stock had a trading volume of 98,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,004. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $117.39 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

