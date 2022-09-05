BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 304,189 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,189 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $41,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 592,734 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.75. 39,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

