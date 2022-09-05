BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.96% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $63,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,214. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.