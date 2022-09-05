BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $215.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $215,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,450. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

