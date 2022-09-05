BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $54.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Broadcom by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $500.22. The stock had a trading volume of 182,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,413. The company has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.46 and a 200 day moving average of $556.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

