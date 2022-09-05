BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,117 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.30% of Sun Life Financial worth $97,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.95. 39,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.