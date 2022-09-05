British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $626.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $626.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.