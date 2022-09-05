British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $626.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $626.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
British Land Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
British Land Cuts Dividend
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
