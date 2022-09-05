Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $674.92.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $500.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.88. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

