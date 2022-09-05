Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price at $118.21

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

