Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target at $48.57

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.