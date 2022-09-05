Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $26.25

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Fluor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fluor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 414,337 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Trading Down 1.2 %
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.