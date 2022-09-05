Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $26.25

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fluor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 414,337 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

