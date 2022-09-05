C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at UBS Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

